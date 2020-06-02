Carolyn Patricia Kettner, 77, of Augusta, joined her husband in the presence of the Lord, on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Calvert Health Medical Center. She was and is much loved and already very much missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Born on February 27, 1943, in Riverdale, Md., she was the daughter of the late Michael A. and Carolyn Virginia Moltz. She is preceded in death by 4 brothers and 5 sisters.
Carolyn was a homemaker and later became a professional bus driver for 27 years in the employ of the Prince Georges County school system. She was a member of the Tearcoat Church of the Brethren in Augusta and the Capon Bridge Senior Center. Carolyn was wed to James Andrew Kettner on July 2, 1960, in Hyattsville, Md. They were married for 58 years before his passing in 2018. Carolyn’s focus was the family where she provided a nurturing, supportive, and often humorous environment for her children. Without fail, she was there when we needed her.
She is survived by 2 sons, James A. Kettner of Ranson and Lee G. Kettner of Arizona; 2 daughters, Terri R. Thomson of Stephenson, Va. and Traci E. Lowery of Lusby, Md.; 3 brothers, George E. (Eddie), Robert L. (Bobby), and Preston Harper Moltz; a sister, Beverly Virginia Kahl; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held on Saturday, May 30, at the Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, and officiated by Pastor Tom Rowan.
Please omit floral arrangements and consider making memorial contributions to Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, 48 Dunkard Church Road, Augusta, WV 26704.
Arrangements were handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
