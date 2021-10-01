Brenda R. Johnson, 74, of Ellisville, Ill., passed away at 4:24 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Graham Hospital in Canton. She was born Jan.13, 1947, in Romney, to Phillip and Virginia Mae (Racey) Jewell. She married David D. Johnson on Dec. 31, 1965, in Knoxville, IL. They were married for nearly 50 years. He preceded her in death in October of 2015.
Brenda was a loving mother who is survived by 2 children, Jeffrey (Michelle) Johnson of Macomb, Ill. and Sean Johnson of Ellisville; 1 grandson Corey Rouse; and 2 sisters Anna Jewell of Romney; Ruby Hott of Capon Bridge; several nieces and nephews. She gave her whole heart and soul. We will dearly miss her until we meet again. Her beautiful, faithful long suffering gently loving spirit. A true reflection of God's love will remain close to our hearts forever.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and 6 brothers, Phillip, Charles, Jimmy, Norman, Roger and John Jewell.
Brenda was a housewife, mother, and was a loyal, dedicated, and lifelong caregiver to her loving husband. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church. She loved flowers and planting. Brenda was a true gardener.
Graveside service was held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Ellisville Cemetery, Ellisville. Rev. Kevin Van Tine officiated. Memorials can be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, Disabled Veterans, or Fulton County Humane Society.
Arrangements are being handled by Sedgwick Funeral Homes, Canton, Ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.