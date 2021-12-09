Irene Jeanette Twigg Abe, 81, of Green Spring, passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Known to those of us who loved her as “Ginger,” she was born on June 14, 1940 at home to William Randolph Twigg and Martha Thelma Reckley Twigg in Cumberland, Md. She was the youngest child and greeted into the family by her brother Donald (deceased), and her sister, lifelong best friend Shirley Twigg Coyle, Escondido, Calif. She graduated June 1958, from Oldtown High School as an honor student.
Irene went on to work in several different fields but she was the proudest of her time as a Consumer Sales Manager with Lowes, Frederick, Md. She ultimately retired due to an injury.
In retirement Irene kept busy from leading the Frederick Keys Fan-Club to sewing and cake decorating.
She was a devoted Mom and Grandmother.
Irene is survived by her 2 children, Brian Abe and wife Wanda of Sharpsburg, Md. and Brenda Watson of Green Spring.
The title she loved the most was "Mom Mom." She leaves behind grandchildren, Jeremiah Kelly and wife Aimee of Middletown, Md., Brian Abe and wife Chellie of Shepherdstown, W.Va., Heather True and fiancé Andrew Crites of Cumberland, Nathan Watson of Levels and Breanna Watson of Green Spring; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Rhiannon, Isaiah, Elias, Abram, Cameron, Cayden, Caroline, Owen, Claire, Skylar, Arainah, Landyn and Destinee; and her nieces and nephews in California and West Virginia loved and adored her.
Friends and family are invited to join together for a Memorial Service for Irene Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at 4 p.m at City Reach-Church, 610 Brookfield Ave., Cumberland, MD 21502.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
