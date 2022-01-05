Larry E. Bittinger, 64, of Augusta, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland.
Born on Jan. 25, 1957, in Randolph, Ala., he was the son of the late Ellsworth I. Bittinger and Sarah Wallace Bittinger.
He was a truck driver for Frederick Block. He loved running heavy equipment, playing his drums, riding horses and his most recent favorite thing, playing and spending time with his grandson. He absolutely loved and adored his family.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Renee Finzel (Patrick) of Augusta and Angela Roseboro (William) of Romney; 2 brothers, Dennis Bittinger and Roy Bittinger (Jeannie), both of Paw Paw; 2 sisters, Brenda Kerns (Billy) of Paw Paw and Sandy Bittinger of Westminster, Md.; and grandchildren, Jaxson Finzel and Jaeden Edwards and girlfriend, Krista Guyer of Great Cacapon, W.Va.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hope Christian Church Augusta, with Pastor David Bradfield officiating. Interment will be in Island Hill Cemetery, Paw Paw.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
