Kathleen Sylvia Cleaver, 80, formerly of Augusta, died on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at a local nursing home in Winchester, Va.
Kathleen was born on Feb. 10, 1941, in Augusta, the daughter of the late Julian T. and Pauline Brooks Whitacre. She was a member of the Hope Christian Church in Augusta. She loved church functions, Johnny Cash, shopping, her cats and at a younger age, loved to square dance.
Kathleen married Jesse F. Cleaver on Dec. 16, 1967, in Hancock, Md. Jesse died on April 8, 2012. Surviving is a son, Howard F. Cleaver (Lisa) of Berryville, Va.; 2 daughters, Barbara L. Bergdoll (Robert) of Augusta and Brenda K. VanMeter (Mark) of Moorefield; 3 sisters, Janet Wolfe (Ronnie) of Augusta, Bonnie Kirk (Clint) of Winchester and Mary Jane Whetzel (Kenney) of Shanks; a step-son, Amby F. Cleaver (Jeannie) of Fort Ashby; 4 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a step-daughter, Sandra Cleaver; a brother, Carroll E. Whitacre and a sister, Darlene Driver.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Gore, Va.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.