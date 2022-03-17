Sarah Lane Stevenson, 60, of Mathias, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Mathias, WV.
Born on Aug. 7, 1961, in Winchester, Va., she was the daughter of the late Norman Biller and Lorene Mongold Biller of Mathias.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 12 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Baker, with Pastor Jonathan Hedrick and Pastor Dale Smith officiating. Interment will be in Jenkins Chapel Cemetery, Mathias.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
