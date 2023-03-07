Jerald Lee Keister, 86, of Romney, passed away on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Willow Tree Healthcare Center, Charles Town, W.Va.
Born on March 8, 1936, in Romney, he was the son of the late Edwin Keister and Elsie (Linthicum) Keister. He was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Keister.
He was a graduate of Romney High School class of 1954 and served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Bethlehem Steel in Sparrows Point, Md., as an electrician. He loved to travel to Myrtle Beach during the summer with his family. Jerry loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (McBride) Keister; a daughter, Connie Keister, of Dundalk, Md.; son-in-law, Dave Bunk of Dundalk; granddaughter, Amanda Loy, of Dundalk; and grandson, Erik Smetana, of Red Lion, Pa.; granddaughter-in-law, Jaime Smetana of Red Lion, Pa.; great-grandson, Kyle Barton, of Dundalk; great-grandson, Jaxen Smetana, of Red Lion; great-granddaughter, Palmer Smetana, of Red Lion.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at McKee Funeral Home, 115 E. Birch Lane Romney, WV from 5 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Robert Jeffreys officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by the McKee Funeral Home of Romney.
