Lysle “Pete” Trenton Dean, 61, of Shanks, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Western Maryland Health Systems, Cumberland, Md.
Born on August 4, 1958 in Romney, he was the son of Ray Dean and Della Dawson.
He was a member of Augusta Church of Christ. He was an avid hunter and loved when deer season arrived.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Vickie Shook; brothers, Donald Dean and Ronald Dean, and his foster parents, George and Sylvia Collins.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Llewelyn Dean; a daughter, Nicole Largent (Joshua) of Green Spring; a grandson who was the apple of his eye, Trenton Adams; sisters, Rosie Garrison (Mike), Candy Johnson (David) and many other foster brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at noon at McKee Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face mask in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
