Maverine Arvella Betson, 77, of Winchester, Va., formerly of Paw Paw, died on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service was held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Officiating was Pastor Olin Teter. Interment followed in Salem Cemetery in Slanesville.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
