Joyce Ann Miley, 56, of Gore, Va., died on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her home.
A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 12 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Hutter Woerner Family Cemetery in Fisher, W.Va.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
