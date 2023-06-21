Charlotte Ellen Merritt, 92, of Baker, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at E. A. Hawse Health Care.
Born on May 25, 1931, in New York, she was the daughter of the late Leon Brayton and Leila Powers.
All arrangements are private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
