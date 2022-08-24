James “Jim” Henry Tutwiler, 80, of Augusta, passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Feb. 28, 1942, in Augusta, he was the son of the late Henry Tutwiler and Clara Smith.
Jim was a loving father and grandfather. He was a member and active in his church, Evangel Holiness Church, Romney.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle Veach Tutwiler on March 12, 2017; a son, Gary Tutwiler; 2 brothers, Daniel and Joe Tutwiler; and a sister, Viola Davis.
He is survived by a daughter, Pamela Moreland of Augusta; a son, James D. Tutwiler of Romney; 2 grandchildren, Elijah and Alisha; and a great-grandson, Joshua; 2 sisters, Lorena Dean of Keyser and Buanna Brafford of Augusta; and a brother, Larry Tutwiler of Winchester.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Kenneth Power officiating. Interment will be in Malick Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
