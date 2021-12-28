Kenneth Patrick Wolford, 80, of Augusta, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Louella (Sirk) Wolford and 1 son, Jeffrey “Buck” Wolford (Samantha) of Delray; and 3 daughters, Pam Stehle (Dave) of Augusta, Annie Pearce of Augusta, and Debbie Wolford of Augusta. He is survived by 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are 3 brothers, Bobby Baker, Frances Baker and Raymond Wolford; 2 sisters, Wanda Johnson and Patty Gray.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 4 brothers.
Ken was a faithful servant of the Lord, and was a Deacon of the Zion Church of Christ in Augusta.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator.
He was an avid gardener throughout his life, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. Aside from God, the most important thing to him was his family. He was a very hard worker and was always up before the sun. He shared the gospel with everyone around him, and he never met a stranger. Neighbors became family as soon as they moved in. He loved to eat, and he always said he had the best cook in town (his wife) and when you came to visit, you were guaranteed a meal. He wouldn’t have it any other way. Those who were fortunate enough to know him had a better life having had him in it. He will be missed greatly by family and friends alike.
Funeral service will be held at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Leroy “Skip” Hurley officiating. Interment will follow at the Malick Cemetery, Augusta.
Services are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
