Edith Kuykendall Crane of Charleston, SC died Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. She was 87.
Born Dec. 31, 1935, on a farm on River Road in Hampshire County, her parents were William and Nell Kuykendall. She graduated as salutatorian of Romney High School in West Virginia. She continued her education at Winchester Memorial Hospital becoming a Registered Nurse in 1956. Edith worked in hospitals in Delaware and Michigan where she met and married Dr. Roland F. Crane. She maintained her nursing license after moving to Oklahoma where her son Paul was born. Later the couple moved to Pueblo, Colo. where her daughter Elizabeth was born.
Edith was a licensed realtor in Seattle, Wash. and an avid gardener growing fuchsias. She resided in South Carolina since 1974 and was a leader of the Creekside garden club and the Center for Creative Retirement.
At her request there will be no services and she will be interred at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens next to her husband and son.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Edith’s name to the National Organization for Women, 1100 H Street NW, Suite 300, Washington DC 20005.
Edith is survived by her sister Mary Kuykendall Weber of New York; her daughter, Elizabeth; and her daughter-in-law, Lynn of Maryland; and nieces Marsha Kuykendall Tomlin, Shelia Kuykendall and Kathy Kuykendall Pringle of Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Roland; son, Paul; sister, Decker Elder; and brother, Michael Kuykendall.
