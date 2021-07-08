Wayne Eugene “WaynO” Didawick, 59, of Paw Paw, died on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at the Bean Settlement Church of The Brethren in Baker, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Burl Charlton. Interment will follow in the Rock Oak Cemetery in Baker. Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.