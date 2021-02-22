Danny Carl Saville, 74, of Augusta, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on Oct. 10, 1946, in Cumberland, Md., he was the son of the late Carol O. Saville and Marjorie J. Blackburn Saville.
Danny owned and operated Dan’s Antiques in Augusta for over 40 years. He was a member of the Tearcoat Church of the Brethren but was currently attending Healing Waters Bikers Church in Capon Bridge. He had a passion for vintage automobiles and of the different ones he owned, his 1940 Chevrolet pickup was his favorite.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Bane.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy, whom he married on April 12, 1969. He is also survived by 2 children, Michelle Warnick (Jimmy) of Capon Bridge and Danny Craig Saville of State College, Pa.; and 1 grandson, Brady Warnick.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at noon at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Rob Reynolds, Doug Tussing and Bob Brauns officiating. Burial will be in Tearcoat Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
