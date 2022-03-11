Harold Julian “Jake” Orndorff, 88, of Delray, died on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Hilltop Senior Living in Winchester, Va.
Jake was born on Sept. 25, 1933, in Delray, a son of the late Wood L. and Luella F. Wilkins Orndorff. He was a 1951 graduate of Capon Bridge High School and was a loader operator for Unimin Corporation in Gore, Va., for over 26 years. He was a member of the Delray Church of Christ in Delray, where he served as an elder and the National Rifle Association. Jake enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing.
Jake married Mary L. Whitacre Orndorff on Nov. 9, 1955, in Orlando, Fla. Mary died on April 28, 2014.
Surviving is a son, Edward E. Orndorff and his wife Mary of Winchester, Va.; 2 grandchildren, Kelli and Kevin Orndorff.
He is preceded in death by 3 brothers, Roy, Don and Charles Orndorff.
A funeral service will be at the Delray Church of Christ on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be David Webster and Ansel Peer, Ministers. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Delray Church of Christ, 1108 Green Lane Road, Augusta, WV 26704 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.