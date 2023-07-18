Charles Edward Henry, 91, of Augusta, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Unit, Kearneysville, W.Va.
Born on Jan. 22, 1932, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Charles Henry and Aurelia Hathaway.
Charles served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked for AT&T for 35 years. He enjoyed collecting coins.
He is survived by his wife, Edna (Hicks) Henry and his children, Charles Henry of Tehuacana, Texas, Mark Henry of Augusta, Kathy Rybak of Youngstown, Fla. and John White of Richmond, Va.
All arrangements are private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
