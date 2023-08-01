Marion J. Ludwick

Marion Jesse Ludwick, 74, of Romney, was called home on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va., following a long struggle with pulmonary illness. His last day was spent in the company of his loving wife, children and grandchildren.
Marion was the son of the late Jesse O. Ludwick and Lela Pearl (Knotts) Ludwick. He was born on their family farm in Augusta, he was the youngest of 11 children. He grew up in Augusta, attended local schools and graduated in the first graduating class of Hampshire High. He was drafted into the Marine Corps and served on a ship stationed in the Mediterranean; while in the military Marion became pen pals with Dottie Sue Ours, his sister’s neighbor and a girl he’d met briefly before. Marion and Dottie married on June 26, 1971. Together they had seven children plus several “bonus” children which were loved as fully as their own, 19 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Their grand adventure included years filled with the hijinks of children, huge gardens, pet cows, and homey fun. Marion went to college, becoming an elementary school teacher. Through the years he worked as a teacher and in construction. He found opportunities to serve in the community; he is remembered as a teacher, Sunday school teacher, Boy Scout leader, and in his later years as Santa. He practiced kindness.
Marion was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie. He was blessed with a second marriage to Linda Scanlan on Dec. 9, 2022. One of their shared interests was the spirit of Christmas, they enjoyed being Santa and Mrs. Claus together. He loved traveling with Linda and meeting new family and friends. Marion’s second great commitment in life was his spirituality and church community. He was a steadfast member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He is survived by his wife Linda; sisters, Rachael Shoemaker and Ruth Nitz-Rippeon; brothers, Robert and Ray Ludwick; his daughters, Sierra Lehman and Cryssy Carte; and his sons, Jacob, Adham, Enoch, Israel and Hiram Ludwick.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 22235 Northwestern Turnpike, Romney. Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. Interment and Military honors will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery, across the road at 22396 Northwestern Turnpike, Romney. There will be light refreshments served after the interment at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Let’s help Santa make one more delivery. In lieu of flowers, donations will be collected for the Capon Bridge American Legion’s Toys for Tots program. New unwrapped toys will be collected in a donation bin in the church's vestibule at the service. Monetary donations can be made with a check or money order. Please make a check or money order out to American Legion Post #137, please note that the donation is for Toys for Tots in the memo section of the check or money order. Mail monetary donations to American Legion Post #137, 35 Legion Dr., Capon Bridge, WV 26711, contact 304-856-3354.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
