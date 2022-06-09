Paulette Cecilia Bradley, 76, of Martinsburg, formerly of Short Gap, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord with her family by her side on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Center in Kearneysville, W.Va. after a courageous battle with leukemia.
A funeral service will be held at the Bethel Assembly of God, 2010 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 25401 on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will Pastor Ralph C. Campbell, III. Entombment will be private in the Sunset Memorial Park in Cumberland, Md.
Family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.