Charlene D. Klimas

Charlene Dolores Klimas, 56, of Winchester, Va., died on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Charlene was born on July 16, 1966, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Dolores Klimas of Slanesville and the late Stanley E. Klimas. She previously worked for Alan Properties more specifically KFC and Arby’s for 25 years, she was currently a team leader in the Sporting Goods department for Walmart both in Winchester and was a graduate of Hampshire High School. Charlene loved to feed her animals, take care of her boys and very much missed her dog KC.
Surviving along with her mother are her siblings, Renee Ratcliff (Skippy), Michele Barker and Stanley J. Klimas (Peggy) all of Slanesville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlene’s request was to be cremated and there will be no services.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
