Jeanne Guerin Roach, 88, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in Melbourne, Fla.
Jeanne was born on Oct. 19, 1934 in Saugerties, NY to Courtland and Martha Guerin. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Courtland David Roach.
Jeanne is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Stephen E. Roach of Indian Harbour Beach, Fla.; a daughter, Cathryn G. Clark of St. Petersburg, Fla.; a son, Stephen E. Roach, Jr. of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; a brother, Courtland V. Guerin, III of Pensacola, Fla.; and a sister-in-law, Sally Ann (Roach) Corbin of Springfield.
An “Army Brat,” Jeanne graduated Bolton High School in Alexandria, La. While stationed in Yokohama, Japan with her family, fate brought her to the love of her life, Stephen. The pair married in 1955 and welcomed their daughter, Cathryn, shortly thereafter. In 1958, their first son, Stephen Jr. was born. The baby of the family, a son, Courtland David, arrived several years later in 1964.
Jeanne was a woman with a backbone. She was always employed in some capacity and always did her job well. Florida natives, the pair moved the family to New England for a time from 1979 to 1993. During that time, Jeanne worked for a software firm. The family returned to Florida shortly after, where they remain today.
Jeanne was very active in her church, where she sang in the choir for 20 years. She was also a very active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Satellite Beach Women’s Club. Jeanne was full of personality and spunk and loved her family. She was a regular at the Wagoner reunions over the years and was known to be a hugger and a kisser upon greeting.
Her positivity and smile are missed by all who knew and loved her.
A graveside memorial service for Jeanne will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Springfield Hill Cemetery in Springfield.
Arrangement are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.