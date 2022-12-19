William "Bill" Mutziger, 76, of Augusta, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at home.
He was born on May 9, 1946, in Cheverly, Md., the son of the late John G. Mutziger and Bertha M. Mutziger. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Linda (Kershner) Mutziger; daughter Anne (Mutziger) Middlesworth (Mike) of Zion Crossroads, Va.; and son Stephen W. Mutziger (Jacki) of Odenton, Md.; 5 grandchildren, Madison Middlesworth, Elizabeth Middlesworth, Jack Mutziger, Abby Mutziger, and Katy Mutziger; brother J. Stephen Mutziger (Phyllis) East Moline, Ill., and sister Anne Davidson (Bob) of Churchton, Md.
Bill graduated from Northwestern High School in 1964 then went on to earn his Bachelor Degree in accounting. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Bill worked for the Treasury Department as a budget analyst and retired in 2001. Bill then sought a second career driving a school bus for 10 years, which he enjoyed and the kids called him "Mr. Bill."
Being raised and living in the Maryland suburbs most of his life, Bill and Linda moved to Brightwood, Va. in 2012. There he became an active member of the Sons of American Revolution serving as Treasurer and Sons of Confederate Veterans serving as Adjutant. In 2020 they decided to move to Augusta and Bill found this was truly the place for him. He absolutely loved the area and made many friends in his short time here.
Bill loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, and participating in all kinds of outdoor activities. He was a life long stamp collector, an avid reader, a history buff, a woodworker and a music enthusiast. Bill was also an active member of the Delray Christian Church.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at noon with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. at Delray Christian Church, 6619 N. Texas Rd, Augusta, WV, 26704, with Pastor Dave Atzenweiler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bill to the Delray Christian Church; Grant Memorial Hospice, 100 Hospital Dr., Ste. 2, Petersburg, WV 26847; or Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 19, c/o Keith Price, 809 South West, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.