Jesse R. Gilman

Jesse Reed Gilman, 45, of Romney, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Born Aug. 7, 1977, in South Williamson, Ky., he was the son of Lovell R. Gilman and Barbara L. (Tackett) Gilman.
Jesse is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Howard and Minnie Gilman; his maternal grandparents, Roy and Janice Tackett; his uncles, Roy Tackett and Durwood Tackett; and by his aunt, Donna Brewer.
Besides his parents, Jesse is survived by his brother, Shawn Tackett and wife Melissa of Winchester, Ky.; his sister, Reta Adkins of Williamson, W.Va.; his nieces, Shawna Tackett, Megan Degollado and Misty Kirk; his nephew, Christopher Kirk; his uncle, Grover Gilman and wife Wanda of Romney; and by his aunts, Felicia Gilman of Lenore, W.Va., Sharon Gordon of Milton, W.Va., Delores Mullins of North Carolina and Lana Jones of North Carolina. Jesse is also survived by close cousins, Crystal Casto, Jerry Gilman, Joe Gilman and Mike Gilman; as well as numerous other cousins and a host of friends.
Jesse loved being with his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
