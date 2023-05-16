William ‘Wild Bill’ R. Arnold

William “Wild Bill” Robert Arnold, 73, crossed into the next dimension while surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Bill was born on July 18, 1949, in Montgomery, W.Va., to the late Yearl and Iva Blanche (Vought) Arnold. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Katharynn Arnold Forrest.
Bill is survived by his ex-wife and “private nurse,” Rebecca L. Arnold; 3 sons, Joshua “Boy Wonder” R. Arnold (Nicole) of Romney, Jamy W. Ganoe (Brandy) of Hedgesville and Christopher P. Ganoe (Clifford) of Winchester; a daughter, Katrina L. Ganoe (Jaime) of Inwood; and a son-in-law, Sean P. Forrest. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Layla, Gabriel, Gage, Trinity and Jacob; his only brother, Thomas N. Arnold of Harper’s Ferry; his niece, Nikki; a great-niece, Mikayla; 2 great-nephews, Brayden and Tristan; and numerous cousins and an eclectic collection of eccentric friends.
Those that knew Bill, knew full well that he was the kind of man that marched to the beat of a different drum. He was a gifted and well-loved educator of behavioral disorder studies (turning buttheads into scholars) that always thought outside of the quadrilateral parallelogram. He was an intelligent man, and had always been passionate about challenging all he encountered to think critically and with intention. Bill loved discussing politics, and was well-known for his thought provoking “letters to the editor” of the various local newspapers. He was particularly fond of plastering his car with bumper stickers that upset people, but it was always with the intent of deeper consideration of the topic.
It's a known fact that Bill loved to “shop” alongside the road. He loved to “decorate” with the most mundane odds and ends, not limited to, but including toilets. You would be hard-pressed not to find a can of metallic gold spray paint somewhere near him during his life, or one of the many perfectly good items he assaulted with said paint. There never was a more fitting description of Bill’s eclectic design than the old adage that, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” He had many treasures in this world, and to those he left behind, a true treasure has been lost.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. It was Bill’s wishes to be cremated and his ashes spread at various special locations.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to “Wild Bill’s Creative Arts and Education Endowment Initiative” at FNB Bank. Checks can be made out to Joshua Arnold with “WBCAEEI” in the memo, and can be mailed to 105 N. High St. Romney, WV 26757. You may also contribute using the following link: https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8Ua7Wsvum1
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
