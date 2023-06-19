Shanna Jean Cale, 46, of Capon Bridge, died on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A celebration of Shanna’s life will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be Buddy Carr. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
