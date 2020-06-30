Ronald Edward “Ron” Dugan, 73, of Romney, passed away at his residence on Friday, June 26, 2020 while surrounded by family.
Born December 12, 1946 in Martinsburg, he was the son of the late Harry Edward Dugan and Arbutus Virginia Morris. Ron is also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Reuben D. and Lilly May Dugan.
Ron is survived by his wife of 36 years, Barbara K. Dugan of Romney; 1 daughter, Marcy A. Dugan of Kearneysville; 4 sons, Marc E. Dugan of Romney, Ronald E. Dugan, Jr. and wife Brittany of Petersburg, Justin M. Dugan and wife Heather of Romney, and Nathan D. Dugan and girlfriend Breanna Parrish of Romney; 3 grandchildren, Ashlyn Dugan, Eli Dugan and Olivia Dugan; 2 great-granddaughters, Rilyn and Emma. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Robert L. Dugan of Berkeley Springs and James D. Dugan of Martinsburg.
Ron graduated from Mussleman High School with the Class of 1965. After high school he worked various jobs in that area until moving to Romney in 1981 to run the family owned business, Dugan’s Market, until the late 90s. Ron then went to work for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources as an engineering inspector, from which he retired from after 25+ years.
Ron loved his job with the DNR. By nature, he was very particular, organized, and had requirement that everything be squared away. Theses characteristics, and the fact that he gave his heart to his work projects, made for the ideal man to be responsible for overseeing DNR building projects and there were many, including: Apple Grove State Fish Hatchery Liner Replacement; Babcock State Park ADA Cabins; Berkeley Springs State Park Main and Old Roman Bathhouse Renovations; Blackwater Falls State Park- Magic Carpet Sled Run Conveyor, Pendleton Point Overlook, Snow Making System and 13 new cabins; Bluestone State Park Pitts Road Construction; Cacapon Resort State Park — New ADA Cabins and New Lodge; Canaan Valley Resort State Park — New Lodge and Magic Carpet Ski Area Improvements; Chief Logan State Park — Convention Center and New Lodge; Lost River State Park ADA Cabins; Pipestem Resort State Park Lodge — Structural Repairs; and the Twin Falls Resort State Park’s New Lodge.
When not at work, he still worked and loved every minute of it. Any free time was often used for cutting wood, shooting guns, and staying busy with a variety of pursuits and chores, all of which would take him to the great outdoors. There were exceptions. Ron turned out to be a pretty good cook and enjoyed time spent doing so. He was a member of the Tearcoat Church of the Brethren. There was nothing more important than his family and his love for them. They are a pretty close-knit group of people and love one another dearly. Ron will be missed by all who knew him.
A private family gathering was held at Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home.
