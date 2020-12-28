Shirley Lynne (Mader) Dodson, 72, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, after a sudden illness. Born in Washington, D.C. on December 1, 1948, she was the youngest child of George Holland Mader and Eileen Louise (Lloyd) Mader and sister to William Terry Mader and the late Christopher Mader.
Shirley is also preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband, Alburn Lewis Dodson (d. 1999).
Shirley and Al had 3 children that they were so proud of. Their daughter, Jessica Candyce (Dodson) Evans and husband Brian who reside in Romney with their 3 sons, Brent, Keegan and Bradley. Their 2 sons, Michael Brian Dodson who also lives in Romney and has 4 children, Derek, Ava, Nolan and stepdaughter Jasmyne McGregor along with Shirley’s only great-grandbaby, Atticus; and Jeffery Alan Dodson and wife Sarah of Bridgeport, W.Va. and their 2` sons, Sam and Nate.
Shirley grew up in Rockville, Md. and graduated from Richard Montgomery High School, Class of 1966. She then earned a degree in education because she had a love of teaching children. Shirley lived in Laurel, Md. and began her teaching career in Columbia, Md. as the director of a preschool. She, Al, and the kids all moved to Romney in 1987 and she first taught in West Virginia at Capon Bridge Elementary School. Shirley finished her teaching career at Romney Elementary School where she shined her loving spirit on so many children. After retirement, Shirley focused mainly on her grandchildren.
Shirley was an avid reader and had thousands of books on her Kindle. She enjoyed all types of music and loved to go to concerts ranging from Imagine Dragons, Adam Lambert with Queen, and The Weekend to Randy Rainbow and Dierks Bentley. Throughout her life, she not only took care of many animals, she often opened her home to those not in her direct family that might need a roof over their head. She made them feel welcomed and loved. Shirley was always the advocate for making sure children and animals had their basic needs met and would take action to help if not.
Shirley loved her Belgian Shepherd, Sheba, and her dog was her trusty and sweet sidekick. She loved sports and was a huge Mountaineer fan and really loved going to any game that her kids or grandkids were playing. It was wise not to stand in front of her at a game or you might lose your hearing as a result of her cheering. She will be missed by so many that loved her.
Her children held a private family graveside service on Thursday, December 24, 2020, and a celebration of Shirley’s life will be planned when it is safer to gather as a larger group.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Shirley’s memory to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, that work to get books in the hands of young readers that might not have access to books otherwise (https://donate.imaginationlibrary.com) or to Pet Helpers of WV, that rescue, foster, and rehome pets from all over the state (726 East Park Ave. PMB 311, Fairmont, WV 26554 or www.pethelpersinc.org to donate online).
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.