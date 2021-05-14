Carolyn Catherine Rohrbaugh, 78, of Romney, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at her residence.
Born July 20, 1942, in Upper Tract, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late James Borror and Elsie F. Parker Hanlin. Besides her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Borror, Johnny Borror and Leon Hanlin; her sisters, Mary Richmond, Freda Hanlin and Eloise Riggleman; and by the father of her children, Arlie Rohrbaugh. Carolyn was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Carolyn is survived by sons, Archie Borror, Steven Borror and wife Trina, and Robbie Rohrbaugh, all of Romney; her daughters, Joyce Rohrbaugh of Martinsburg and Lisa Weatherholt and husband Quinton of High View; her stepchildren, Arlie Rohrbaugh, Reginald Rohrbaugh, Janie VanMeter and Tami Harman. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, and 2 special neighborhood children that she thought of as her own, Hunter and Cheyenne.
Carolyn truly subscribed to the philosophy, Lord, then family, then everything else. She loved her Lord and she dearly loved her family. Even if you were not her biological child, you were welcomed and loved. Many a kid in the neighborhood experienced and enjoyed this characteristic. There are a bunch of Romney folks who will remember Carolyn for her 21 years of serving Mr. Misty’s, chili-dogs, Blizzard’s and Brazier burgers at our local Dairy Queen. At the end of the day, all that really needs to be told is Carolyn always put others first. She was just fine with that. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney with Pastor Wendell Everett and Rev. Chad Everett officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
