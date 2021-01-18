Maxine May Davisson, 77, of Romney, passed away at her residence on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, while under the care of Hospice.
Born January 31, 1943, in Shinnston, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Howard F. and Nannie Virginia (Iser) Ganoe. Besides her parents, Maxine is preceded in death by her husband of 40+ years, Charles E. “Jim” Riley; a daughter, Kim Pyles; and 4 brothers and 6 sisters.
Maxine is survived by 2 daughters, Jennifer D. Scruggs of Capon Bridge and Crystal J. Graves of Romney; a son, Jason E. Riley and wife Tammy of Romney; 2 sisters, Esther Baird of Ohio and Margaret Ganoe of Romney. Maxine is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Maxine was born in Shinnston, but her entire life was spent in Romney. She loved her family and spending time with them. If there was a trip or an adventure to go on, Maxine was right there at their side. She loved camping and her stays at Blackwater Falls. She liked yardsaling, listening to music and puzzle books. For Maxine, happiness was being with her family and she will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Friends will be received on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dave Simmons officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Maxine’s memory to Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 North High St., Romney, WV 26757 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 41, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
