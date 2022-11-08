James W. ‘Toad’ Jenkins

James William “Toad” Jenkins, 55, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born May 1, 1967 in Romney, he was the son of the late Forrest Junior Jenkins and Shelva Jean (Talley) Jenkins. Besides his parents, Toad is preceded in death by a brother, Thomas D. “Tommy” Jenkins; and close friend, Gary S. Haines.
Toad is survived by his siblings, Ronnie Davis, Forrest E. Jenkins, Elizabeth Shockey (Eddie), Johnny Jenkins, Becky Wolford (Danny), Nina Kline, Tressa Jenkins, Michael Jenkins (Jackie), Mary Shockey (Terry) all of Romney, Alice Lushbaugh (Jerry) of Stephens City, Patricia Staggs (Dave) of Burlington, and Bobby Jenkins of Keyser. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
Toad attended many churches throughout his life, but in his later years he frequented The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Romney, where he was baptized. Many knew him from his years of service working at Pownall’s BP Station owned by Richard Pownall and from driving his old truck around (as long as it was running that day) picking up scrap metal and anything anyone needed a hand moving. He never met a stranger and was always helping people. Toad was a past member of the Romney Fire Company and when he wasn’t working or volunteering, you’d often find him hanging out at McDonald’s or Sheetz. In previous years he enjoyed hunting and fishing and Toad will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A visitation for Toad will be held on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney beginning at 1 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. with Stan Anderton officiating. Interment will be at Forest Glen Cemetery in Green Spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider making a contribution to help offset funeral expenses to Shaffer Funeral Home, 230 East Main St., Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
