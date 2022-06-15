Lynn William Kidwell, 79, of Paw Paw, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his residence.
Born on July 1, 1942, in Paw Paw, he was the son of the late Roy H. Kidwell and Edna (Cowgill) Kidwell.
He was a hard worker and enjoyed old cars. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Marvin H. Kidwell, Eston T. Kidwell and Mable V. Woods-Allen.
He is survived by his wife, Laverne (Bradfield) Kidwell; and 2 daughters, Lillie Moreland (Jerry) of Clearbrook, Va. and Connie Adams (Kelly) of Paw Paw; 5 grandchildren, Michael Moreland, Rachel Moreland, Cody Moreland, Danny Adams and Matt Adams; 1 great-grandchild, Liam Schull; and a sister, Annabelle Fowler.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Ted Heckart officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or at www.hospiceotp.org.
All arrangements are under the direction of McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.