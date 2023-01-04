Donna L. Digruttolo, 67, of Augusta, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her residence.
Born on Jan. 11, 1955, in Winchester, Va., she was the daughter of the late Clarence Sulser and Opal (Iser) Sulser of Romney.
She was a very caring person and worked as a caregiver at the Special Services Workshop. She enjoyed the outdoors, being with her family, camping and hiking.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Jimmy Sulser and Billy Jo Sulser.
Along with her mother, she is survived by her husband, Craig Digruttolo; sons, Travis Digruttolo of Augusta and Joseph Digruttolo of Romney; a grandson, Dominick Digruttolo of Augusta; a brother, Charles Sulser (Connie) of Petersburg; sister-in-law, Melissa Thompson (John) of Moorefield; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Dale Myers officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
