Paris Junior Warren, 63, of Romney, died peacefully at Stonerise Keyser on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
He is the son of the late Paul Howard Warren and Shirley May (Greer) Warren. Besides his parents, Paris is preceded in death by his brother, Paul.
Paris is survived by 2 daughters, Jewel and Sarah; 3 brothers, Rick, David and Phillip; 2 sisters, Barbara and Mary; and a half-sister, Nicky. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Paris was born in Tennessee and lived most of his life in Maryland. For 22 years he worked in the kitchen at Copper Ridge (a nursing home in Sykesville, Md.) and he loved every minute of it. He loved to fish, walk outside, play cards and gospel music. Paris also passed time watching game shows on television. He had an upbeat, cheerful personality and nothing meant more to him than people coming to visit.
Friends will be received on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney where funeral services will occur at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steven Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Branch Mountain Cemetery, Three Churches.
Inquiries may be directed to Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
