Erma Timbrook Russell, 89, of Boyce, Va., died Monday, July 13, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Russell was born July 23, 1930 in Hampshire County, daughter of the late Ruben Samuel Timbrook and Grace Lena Haines Timbrook.
She was a bus driver for over 30 years for Powhatan School in Boyce.
She married Lawrence Hauptman Russell on June 26, 1948 in Hagerstown, Md. Mr. Russell died on October 23, 2009.
Surviving are 4 children, Marc Russell of Winchester, Va., Debbie Russell of Berryville, Va., Sherry Russell of Winchester and Scott Russell of Stephens City, Va.; a sister; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Her two sons, Lawrence H. Russell III and Courtney Russell, both preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, Va. with Mr. R.K. Shirley III officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Billy Russell, Brandon Russell, Kyle Russell, Brian Russell, Ty Russell and Marty Mallory.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
