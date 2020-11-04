Robert Charles Westfall, 78, of Mathias, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on May 25, 1942 in Harrisonburg, Va., he was the son of the late Doyle D. Westfall and Gladys Foltz Westfall.
A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mathias with Pastor Jonathan Hedrick officiating.
All arrangements were handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.