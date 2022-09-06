David Vincent Crock, 83, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Born July 29, 1939, in the home of his death, he was the son of the late Samuel Edward Crock and Mary Edith (Lambert) Crock. Besides his parents, Dave is preceded in death by his 2 brothers, Edward and Samuel Brittan Crock; and his 2 sisters, Georgia Barb and Bernadine Hast.
Dave is survived by his 2 sons, Adam Crock and wife Amanda Cobb of Cincinnati, Ohio and Tyler Crock of Springfield; his granddaughter, Nora (daughter of Adam and Amanda); mother of Adam and Tyler, Nancy Crock; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dave spent most of his life in Springfield. He was a history teacher and guidance counselor at Romney Jr. High School. Dave loved to play the fiddle and won the Maryland State Championship in his later years, which was one of his “claims to fame.” His other loves were hunting and fishing (especially turkey and trout), morel mushroom hunting, and WVU football and basketball.
Dave will be greatly missed by his sons and Nora, who loved to dance to his fiddle playing.
Graveside services for Dave will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Springfield Hill Cemetery in Springfield with Pastor Mark James officiating.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
