Abundio Antonio “Poncho” Tolentino, 30, of Stephens City, Va., died on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A Celebration of Poncho’s life will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.