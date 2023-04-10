Glenn E. Timbrook

Glenn Edward Timbrook, 81, of Augusta, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Sept. 4, 1941, in Shanks, he was the son of the late Ferdinand Timbrook and Willie (Haines) Timbrook.
Glenn was a carpenter and farmer. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a New York Yankees fan.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Poling) Timbrook; his sons, Timothy, Glenn Allen and Tony Timbrook; and by his siblings, Bertie Riggleman, Mary Ann Timbrook, Russell Timbrook, Jack Timbrook and Dailey Timbrook.
He is survived by his children, Nancy Gardner (Stretch), Gay Timbrook, Melinda Pyles (Ken) and April Brandt (Mike), all of Augusta; 8 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Ronald Timbrook of Romney and Earsel Timbrook of Augusta.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, with Pastor Ted Heckert officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will be in Mt. Dale Cemetery, Shanks.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
