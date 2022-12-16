Lenora P. ‘Polly’ Timbrook

Lenora Pauline “Polly” Timbrook, 92, of Romney, passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the home of her daughter.
Born on Aug. 2, 1930, in Romney, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Priscilla M. (Barnes) Mayhew.
She was a secretary for the Board of Education of Washington Co., Maryland. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, Romney.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas M. Timbrook, Jr.; 3 sisters; a son-in-law, Gerald Lewis; and a grandson, Bobby Hott.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Hott (Robert) of Augusta and Brenda Lewis of Points; a brother, William Mayhew of Romney; a sister, Lorraine Foster of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 2 grandchildren, Dusty Lewis and Brandi Edgell; 6 great-grandchildren, Gunner, Hunter, Bria, Paige, J.T. and Max; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, Romney with Pastor Gary Smith and Pastor Ron DiCiollo officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made the Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney, WV 26757.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
