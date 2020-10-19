Norman Blake Landis, 95, of Seneca Rocks (formerly of Springfield), passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Born March 16, 1925, in Springfield, he was the son of the late Emmett S. “Pop” Landis and Effie P. Crock. In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his first wife of 66 years and mother of his 4 children, Anna Iris (Haines) Landis; 2 sisters, Jean Mulligan and Geraldine Ellsworth; a daughter-in-law, Barbara (Haines) Landis; and a son-in-law, William “Bill” Fout.
Norman is survived by his wife of 7 years, Thelma Mae Landis; 2 sons, Steve Landis and wife Pam of Romney and Timothy Landis of Maysville; 2 daughters, Sharon Fout of Romney and Sue VanMeter and husband Gary of Augusta; 18 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a step-son, Alva “Butch” Nelson, Jr.; 2 step-daughters, Debbie Hawkins and husband Andrew and Teresa “Cricket” Nelson; 8 step-grandchildren, 11 step-great-grandchildren, and 4 step-great-great-grandchildren.
Norman was an Ordained Pastor of the Assemblies of God. He attended Full Gospel Bible Institute in Export, Pa., where he was class president. He pastored Kirby Assembly, Romney Assembly, Springfield Assembly, Paw Paw Assembly and Poland Hollow Assembly all which are located in Hampshire Co. Norman also pastored Falls Assembly in Grant Co., Assembly of God in Flintstone, Md., and started an Assembly of God in Ripley, W.Va. He was an Interim Pastor in Franklin, W.Va. and was also inducted as a Knight of the West Virginia Golden Horseshoe Award in 1939.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Springfield Assembly of God Church in Springfield. Funeral services will be conducted in the church on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. (friends received one-hour prior to service) with Pastor Steve Landis and Pastor P.J. Landis officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Norman’s name to Cornerstone Family Fellowship, 1516 Lunice Creek Highway, Petersburg, WV 26847
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
