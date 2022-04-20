James Franklin "Frank" Harding, 67, of Augusta, died on Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home.
Frank was born Dec. 7, 1954, in Augusta, the son of Donna Jean Tenney Harding of Augusta and the late Gaylon S. Harding, Sr. He had previously worked for O'Sullivans and Shockey’s Brothers Inc. both located in Winchester, Va. Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting baseball cards and being with his family, especially his grandkids.
Surviving along with his mother are his 2 children, Chamie Harding (Harlene) and Jessica Thompson (Clinton) all of Winchester; 3 brothers, Everett Harding and Gaylon Harding, Jr. both of Augusta and Kelly Harding of Slanesville; 2 sisters, Floretta and Virginia Harding both of Augusta; and a granddaughter, Makenze Thompson.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Rachael Staubs.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harding family by clicking on the donate now tab under Franks Tribute wall or by sending a contribution to the Harding Family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
