Leonard W. Spiker, 88, of Elk Garden, W.Va., died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Born on March 20, 1935, in Stoyer, Md., he was a son of the late Vernon C. and Eithel M. (Manks) Spiker. He was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Brianna Sulser; a brother, Gerald Spiker; and a brother-in-law, Don Myers.
Mr. Spiker was a 1954 graduate of Bayard High School, Potomac State College in 1956 and received his B.S. Degree in Agricultural Education from West Virginia University in 1958. He taught ag education for a total of 31 years; nine years at the former Elk Garden High School and retired from the Mineral County Vocational Technical Center in 1989 after 22 years of service. With his teaching career in Mineral County, he also served as the chapter advisor for the Mineral County FFA, receiving his Honorary State Farmer Degree in 1983 and his Honorary American Farmer Degree in 1986. He also was named the Mineral County Teacher of the Year in 1984.
Leonard was Methodist by faith, was an organizing member of the Elk Garden Volunteer Fire Department and was a Boy Scout leader. Mr. Spiker's dedication to the agricultural education in Mineral County and the State of West Virginia will long be remembered and the teachings and values he instilled in the thousands of students he mentored over the years will be his legacy.
Surviving is his wife of nearly 65 years, who he married on Nov. 26, 1958, in Morgantown, Peggy A. (Dusenberry) Spiker; his children, Joyce Turner and husband Jeff of Elk Garden and Ronald Spiker and wife Jacki of Burlington; his grandchildren, Aaron Turner and wife Kristin, Robert Spiker and wife Kerri, Rachel Sulser and husband Tom and Renae Evans and husband Josh; and great-grandchildren, Lydia and Haddie Turner, Reid and Maddox Spiker and Franklin and Grant Sulser. Also surviving are two sisters, Donna Hammons and husband Roger of Keyser and Ann Myers of Romney; many nieces, nephews and their spouses; and special neighbors, Scratch, Becky and Shane Aronhalt.
Friends will be received at Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Mark Reed officiating. The family will also receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in Bayard Cemetery, Bayard, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel.
