Clara "Jane" Brown, 57, of Springfield, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the comfort of her home with her family at her side. She was a caring daughter, wife, mother, sister, grammy and friend.
Born on March 2, 1964, in Oxon Hill, Md., to Martin and Caroline (Thompson) Ramey, also of Springfield, she lived most of her life in Anne Arundel County, Md. She was a 1982 graduate of Arundel High School and in 2003, moved to Hampshire County to be closer to her parents. She loved spending time with her family and friends and could make new friends everywhere she went. She also loved going on cruises with family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, is her loving husband of 23 years, David Brown; 4 children, Matthew Hash and fiancee Janee Osborn of Severn, Md., Daniella Gray and husband William Gray, Jr. of Ridgeley, Eric Brown and longtime girlfriend Chelsie Adams of Keyser and Sean Brown and wife Shawna of Short Gap, W.Va.; as well as several grandchildren and siblings.
At Mrs. Brown's request, there will be no visitation or services.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, is in charge of the arrangements.
