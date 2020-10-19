Gloria Ann Butler, 81, of Augusta, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Lynn Care Center, Front Royal, Va.
Born on March 11, 1939 in Jackson, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Carroll Drews and Ethel Wilson Drews.
She was a member of the Hampshire Co. CEOS and Lutheran by faith. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Butler in 2008 and a granddaughter, Elisabeth A. Butler in 2018.
She is survived by 2 sons, David B. Butler of Augusta and Hugh Butler of Stephens City, Va.; 2 daughters, Katie Simmons of Augusta and Julie Kilgore of Chulota, Fla.; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Drews of Severn, Md.; and a sister, Edith Londrache of St. Paul, Minn.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Old Mt. Union Cemetery, Paw Paw, with Pastor B.J. Worley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
