Debra Lynn Hall, 67, of Slanesville, died on Friday, July 23, 2021, at her home.
Deb was born on May 6, 1954, in Alexandria, Va., the daughter of the late Randolph R. Jones and Roxie Elizabeth Sprouse Smith. She previously worked for T. Rowe Price for a number of years before helping her husband Mike operate his construction business for the next 35 years. Deb was a revered artist who worked with stained glass but received most of her notoriety with her Bull Terrier figurines.
Deb was a 1972 graduate of T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, she was a huge advocate for dog rescues and was perfectly content with being a home body where she found much joy mastering the art of cooking.
She is survived by her husband P. Michael “Mike” Hall whom she married on Nov. 9, 1971, in Arlington, Va. She is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Karen Nesselrodt and Patti Weitzel.
A private celebration of Deb’s life is being planned for Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. at their home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
