Claris Jane Moreland, 78, of Paw Paw, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Nov. 19, 1942, in Levels, she was the daughter of the late Chester S. Kidwell and Ruby P. Foltz Kidwell.
She was a childcare giver, homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dottie L. Bohrer.
Surviving is her husband of 62 years, Belmont J. Moreland; a daughter, Debbie L. Simpson (Jim); 2 sons, Rick Moreland (Kim) and Allen D. Moreland (E.J.); 7 grandchildren, Colby Simpson (Lauren), Jamie Copeland (Aaron), Cody Moreland (Skylar), Marissa Moreland and Sydney Moreland; and 5 great-grandchildren, Graham and Parker Copeland, Kaylin and Conner Moreland and Kane Moreland.
Services will be private with burial in Woodrow Union Cemetery, Paw Paw. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
