Bonnie J. Hunt, 78, of Romney, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
She was born on March 28, 1944 in San Diego, Calif. She loved dancing, fishing and all of her family.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl Kesner (Richard) of Augusta, David Krizek of Falls Church, Va. and Stephanie Smith (Rodney); grandchildren, Robert J. Kesner (Stephanie) and Tyler Smith; and great-grandchildren, Kandise, Jacob and McKenzie Kesner.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, J.D. Kesner.
All arrangements are private and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
