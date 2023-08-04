Donald P. Riley

On this day, Saturday, July 29, 2023, Donald Paul Riley, with his family by his side, went to be with his Heavenly Father.
He was born January 8, 1934, in Cumberland, Md., the son of the late Eva and John Riley.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary K. Riley; son-in-law, Daniel Eschenfelder; his first great-grandchild Miranda Lynn Niland; and, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Donald was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Ft. Polk, La., as a PFC Supply handler and stock clerk.
He was employed by Dale Lumber Company, in Falls Church, Va., as a yard foreman. He was also employed by W.M. Tinder as truck driver of Manassas, Va.
Donald belonged to Post #6667, V.F.W., Fort Ashby; Post #91, American Legion, Romney; and Lodge #271, L.O.O.M. for over 60 years.
He loved being outdoors — hunting, fishing, mowing grass (while getting his tan on), spending time with family and friends, and enjoying family reunions, also loved eating the famous chicken prepared by his brother Ronald, and his nephews Ronnie, John, and Michael Riley.
Surviving him is his ex-wife, Ruth J. Reeves, Points; daughters Mary Garland Keller (Gary), Westernport, Md., Cindy J. Riley Morrison (Tim), Chantilly, Va., and Paula Sue Riley Eschenfelder, Points; eight grandchildren, Jason Shaw (Misty), Lisa Shaw McIntyre, Jeffrey Shaw (Micah), Sean Morrison (Natalie), Donald Eschenfelder and Jackie, Justin Eschenfelder and Kaylee, McKenzie Eschenfelder and Adrien, and Myles Eschenfelder; four great-grandchildren, Bailey Puhalla, Lexy Shaw, Hailey Shaw and Gabe Shaw; four great-great-grandchildren, Caiden Shaw, Maverick Lewis, Noah Shaw and Alison Acosta; brother, Ronald Riley (Linda); aunt, Edith Brown; sister-in-law, Geneva Riley; several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Brian Riley (Cindy) — they liked doing everything together.
A graveside service will be held at Fort Ashby Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. He will be laid to rest in the family plot — between his mother and father. Military honors will be accorded by Post #13 Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements are by Upchurch Funeral Home, Fort Ashby.
