Sherri L. Mullin

Sherri Lynn Mullin, 53, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at her home.
Born on June 17, 1970, in Winchester, Va., she was the daughter of the late James W. Mullin and Linda (Poling) Mullin of Romney.
She was an avid sports fan and loved the Cowboys and WVU. She was a member of Tearcoat Church of the Brethren. She worked as a custodian at Augusta Elementary School.
Along with her mother, she is survived by a brother, James “Jim” Mullin (Jennifer) of Cross Junction, Va.; a sister, Donna Mullin of Romney; and her nieces and nephews, James Austin Mullin, Joseph Douglas “Joey” Mullin, and Kaelyn "Kat" Grace Mullin.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Pastor Leonard Ludwick. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will be in Tearcoat Cemetery, Augusta.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.